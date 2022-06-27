You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Alec Baldwin Announces Interview With Woody Allen

Alec Baldwin, Woody Allen Michael Buckner/Deadline; Mega

Alec Baldwin, no stranger to controversy, doesn’t seem to have a problem courting those on the fringe of public opinion.

Baldwin announced that embattled director Woody Allen is coming onto his Instagram account for a live interview this Tuesday at 10:30 AM EST.

“This coming Tuesday. The 28th. I’m going to be doing an Instagram Live with,” Baldwin trails offs, displays the cover and back of Allen’s recent book of short humor, then whispers into camera, “Woody Allen.”

“Who I love. I love you, Woody,” Baldwin continues.

The actor has worked with Allen on multiple films, Alice (1990), To Rome With Love (2012) and Blue Jasmine (2013).

Allen was recently the subject of an HBO documentary by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering titled, Allen v. Farrow, which explored the sexual abuse allegations against Allen made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Baldwin seems to brush off any preoccupation with Allen’s reputation noting in his caption that he has “ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” and “COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation.”

“If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue,” Baldwin continues.

