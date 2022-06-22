Akiva Goldsman Signs With TFC Management

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific film and television writer-producer-director Akiva Goldsman and his Weed Road Picture have signed with TFC Management, the boutique lit management company launched in 2020 by WME’s David Stone and UTA’s Ben Jacobson.

Oscar winner Goldsman has four series currently on the air, which he created/co-created and executive produces: Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, whose first season is currently running, and Star Trek: Picard, whose second season was released earlier this year, Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room, which has started production, and HBO Max’s Titans, which is filming its fourth season. Goldsman also will exec produce the upcoming series The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay.

“Great partners are a rare find, and I feel tremendously fortunate to have connected with David,” said Goldsman. “Working in collaboration, TFC is a force multiplier for us at Weed Road Pictures. We are thrilled by the prospect of what we can achieve together.”

Goldsman’s feature writing credits include A Beautiful Mind, which earned him an Oscar, The Client, Batman Forever, A Time to Kill, Practical Magic, Cinderella Man, I Am Legend, The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, Insurgent, and I, Robot. Upcoming features include Brilliance, Major Matt Mason, and the sequel to I Am Legend.

In TV, Goldsman also worked as writer, director and producer on Fringe and Underground. Under his Weed Road Pictures banner, Goldsman has produced Deep Blue Sea, Constantine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hancock, Without Remorse, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Back to the Outback, and Firestarter. Upcoming feature producing includes The Billion Dollar Spy, Meet Cute, and Shrew’s Nest.

“Akiva is a singular talent; a truly brilliant creator and filmmaker, producer, talent-magnet, world-builder, and showrunner,” Stone said. “This next chapter, for both Akiva and Weed Road, promises to be both profoundly fulfilling and prolific. We are honored to be a part of it!”

Goldsman is also repped by CAA and Barry Littman and Steve Warren at Hansen Jacobson Teller.