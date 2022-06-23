Adrienne O’Riain Exits As SVP Original Programming For TNT, TBS & truTV

EXCLUSIVE: Adrienne O’Riain is leaving the Turner networks after 11 years, most recently as SVP, original programming for TNT, TBS and truTV, serving as co-head of scripted development for the TNets.

O’Riain is the latest senior programming executive to leave the TNets following the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger as WarnerMedia’s ad-supported entertainment linear networks became one of the first cost-saving targets for the new regime. O’Riain’s departure follows those of Brett Weitz, General Manager Of TNT, TBS & truTV, and Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TBS, TNT and truTV. There also has been a culling of TNets’ original series slate, both on the scripted and unscripted side, with the networks ceasing new scripted development.

Staying on are Sam Linsky, Associate General Manager and SVP, Programming and Operations, TBS, TNT, and truTV, who had been co-head of original programming alongside O’Riain; Lauren Paget, VP, Original Programming at TBS, TNT and TruTV; Campbell Smith, VP, Originals, TBS, TNT and TruTV; and Drew Uhrig, VP, Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT and truTV. They all do both current and development and are expected to focus on existing shows, I hear.

Since joining the company in 2011, O’Riain has overseen more than 15 pilots and has helped launch such high-profile linear and streaming series as Raised by Wolves, The Flight Attendant and Made for Love — which originated at TNets before migrating to HBO Max — as well as Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, Good Behavior, Will, The Last Ship and Dallas.

From 2004-2011, O’Riain was part of Denis Leary and Jim Serpico’s Apostle (Rescue Me). As VP of development, she developed drama and comedy projects through the company’s deal at Sony, including the Fox series Canterbury’s Law starring Julianna Margulies.