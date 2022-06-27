Adam Venit, Ex-WME Agent At Center Of Terry Crews Assault Claims, Sued For Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence By Spouse

Four years after leaving WME under a cloud of allegations of sexually assaulting Terry Crews, one-time top agent Adam Venit has now been accused of an abundance of sex crimes and more by his wife.

“Adam’s brazen public assault on an imposing male former professional athlete pales in comparison to the abuse Adam has and continues to inflict on his wife behind closed doors,” says a lawsuit filed late Sunday by Venit’s estranged wife Trina that alleges domestic violence, sexual battery, assault, defamation and stalking. (Read it here; warning, the complaint is pretty graphic).

“Over the course of their 20-plus year marriage, Adam has physically, sexually, mentally, emotionally and verbally abused and insistently stalked and monitored Trina,” reads the nine-claim complaint filed in federal court. “He inflicted countless unspeakable acts upon the woman he professed to love,” adds the explicit 18-page suit, which is seeking a jury trial. “Adam strangled, punched, kicked, drugged and sexually assaulted her, leaving her bloodied, bruised and scarred on too many occasions to count.”

“And if all that wasn’t nightmarish enough, and despite her repeated pleas that he stop, he has and continues to control her movements, communications, access to money, credit and other personal affairs, friends and family, surveil her electronic devices and iCloud, and more,” the complaint claims.

The couple were married on August 6, 1999. Starting divorce proceedings in March 2021, the Venits put their opulent eight-acre Beverly Hills spread up for sale for $40 million soon afterwards.

Asking for unspecified compensatory, as well as exemplary and/or punitive damages, the June 26-filed complaint from Trina Venit’s Early Sullivan Wright & McRae attorneys also wants “an order (1) requiring Adam to desist from any publication referencing Trina or any defamatory statements regarding Trina, (2) prohibiting Adam from recording, surveilling and/or eavesdropping on Trina, and (3) prohibiting Adam from surveilling, hacking, and/or mirroring Trina’s electronic devices, iCloud, and communications.”

Having retired in September 2018 from his Hollywood perch as founding partner of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, LLC as the Crews matter was settled, Venit is currently a part of the self-described “partnership group” at 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC).

In his 890 bio, Venit is called a “film and television producer and investor in tech, media, healthcare and real estate.” The ex-WME agent is listed at the firm alongside the likes of former Hulu and Disney+ programming president Ricky Strauss and NBCUniversal Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships Linda Yaccarino.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners did not respond to request for comment today on Trina Venit’s lawsuit.

It is not known at present if current Hawai‘i resident Venit has lawyered up for the federal court battle with his wife. However, in the couple’s ongoing Los Angeles Superior Court divorce proceedings he is represented by Laura Wasser. Wasser was the primary lawyer for the likes of Johnny Depp, Kim Kardshaian and Angelina Jolie in their respective marriage terminations.

Trina Venit is represented by Gary Gekht of Kaplan and Gekht in the divorce proceedings. Of note, Trina Venit’s Early Sullivan Wright & McRae lawyers in this just-filed matter are the same firm that represented Crews in his 2018 sexual assault lawsuit against Venit and uberagency WME.