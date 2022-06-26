Actor Alexander Nevsky To Star In Joe Cornet Action Western ‘Rio Bravo’

Alexander Nevsky will star in the new western Taken from Rio Bravo, which recently completed principal photography in Arizona under the direction of Joe Cornet (Promise).

Also starring Matthias Hues, Irina Antonenko (Gasoline Alley) , Don ‘The Dragon’ Wilson, Cynthia Rothrock, John Fallon (The Shelter) and Cornet himself, Taken from Rio Bravo is one of two upcoming films – the other, Gunfight at Rio Bravo was shot last year and will be released first – in which Nevsky plays a mysterious Russian gunslinger named Ivan Turchin.

The film follows two friends in 1874, East Texas who pursue a posse of sadistic human traffickers who have kidnapped five women. Along with an Indian scout they race against time to find and free the women before the traffickers sell them to sex-slave buyers at the Mexican border.

“Not only did the same wonderful production team [from Gunfight at Rio Bravo] sign up again, we also returned to the great Arizona location of Gammons’ Gulch,” said Cornet. “This time we up the ante on bigger action by including the great Cynthia Rothrock and world kickboxing champ Don “the Dragon” Wilson! Alexander Nevsky, of course, returns as our lead, Ivan Turchin as does yours truly as Sheriff Kelly. Audiences will be thrilled at the new level of western action featured in Taken From Rio Bravo.”

Craig Hamann wrote the film, which ETA Films Eric Brenner (Crazy Heart) serving as its executive producer. Nevsky, whose other credits include Moscow Heat (2004), The Black Rose (2014), and Showdown in Manila (2016), is producing through his Hollywood Storm production banner. He’s repped by Lou Pitt of The Pitt Group and attorney Joseph S. Fischbach.