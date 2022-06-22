Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman, Jason Blum Among Newly Elected First-Timers To Academy’s Board Of Governors

Deadline

Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin, and past Oscar nominees producer Jason Blum and director Jason Reitman are among first-time members elected to the Board Of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences as AMPAS announced its new 2022-2023 Board today.

In addition to Matlin for the Actors Branch, Reitman for Directors, and Blum for Producers, other newly elected first time BOG members are Richard Hicks (Casting), Dion Beebe (Cinematographers), Chris Hegedus (Documentary), Nancy Richardson (Film Editors), Megan Colligan (Marketing and Public Relations), Missy Parker (Production Design), Marlon West (Short Films and Feature Animation), Peter Devlin (Sound), and Paul Debevec (Visual Effects).

Incumbent Governors who have been reelected include Ruth E. Carter (Costume Designers), Donna Gigliotti (Executives), Howard Berger (Makeup Artists and Hairstylists), and Eric Roth (Writers). Returning to the BOG after a hiatus is Charles Fox (Music).

They all join returning governors Pam Abdy, Kate Amend, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Charles Bernstein, Susanne Bier, Jon Bloom, Gary C. Bourgeois, Rob Bredow, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Eduardo Castro, Bill Corso, Teri E. Dorman, Tom Duffield, Ava DuVernay, Linda Flowers, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Whoopi Goldberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Larry Karaszewski, Laura C. Kim, Christina Kounelias, David Linde, Isis Mussenden, Stephen Rivkin, Howard A. Rodman, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Wynn P. Thomas, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Mandy Walker, Rita Wilson, Janet Yang and Debra Zane.

Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern, Nancy Utley, and producer Mark Johnson are among those current Governors who are not returning to the Board. New members take office at the first scheduled Board meeting of the new term.

The new Board now is made up demographically of 54% women, while 28% belong to an underrepresented racial or ethic group.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms, for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.