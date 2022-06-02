Academy Of Motion Pictures Candidate List For Its Board Of Governors Election Leaks

The nominees list for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has been revealed before its June 6-10 balloting.
The candidates are hoping to fill the open seats on the 54-member board. Up to four candidates are set for the open seat at each each branch, which carries three governors with staggered terms per branch.
Board members who have termed out include Academy president David Rubin (from the casting directors branch), Jan Pascale (production designers), Mark Johnson (producers) and Nancy Utley (PR).
Candidates vying for a seas include actress Marlee Matlin, composer Hans Zimmer, and executive Toby Emmerich.
The slate faces some crucial tests once installed, including selecting a new Academy president and new CEO to replace outgoing Dawn Hudson. The Academy also must overcome perceptions created in a rocky year, with its Will Smith Oscars slap incident and the uproar over what categories would make it into the Oscars broadcast..
THR first reported the candidates list.
The candidates by branch are below.
Actors:
Richard Dreyfuss
John Leguizamo
Marlee Matlin
Lou Diamond Phillips
Casting Directors:
Lucy Bevan
Richard Hicks
Robi Reed
Cathy Sandrich
Cinematographers:
Dion Beebe
Michael Goi
Eric Steelberg
Amy Vincent
Costume Designers:
Ruth E. Carter
Judianna Makovsky
Directors:
John Badham
Patricia Cardoso
Kimberly Peirce
Jason Reitman
Documentary:
Evgeny Afineevsky
Joslyn Barnes
Lauren Greenfield
Chris Hegedus
Executives:
Michael Barker
Toby Emmerich
Rob Friedman
Donna Gigliotti
Film editors:
Anne Goursaud
Mark Helfrich
Nancy Richardson
Mary Sweeney
Makeup and hair stylists:
Howard Berger
Trefor Proud
Marketing and PR:
Megan Colligan
David Dinerstein
Kevin Goetz
Susan Kroll
Music:
Sharon Farber
Charles Fox
Taura Stinson
Hans Zimmer
Producers:
Jason Blum
Effie Brown
Heather Rae
Irwin Winkler
Production Designers:
John A. Kuri
Missy Parker
Short films and feature animation:
Eric Beckman
Melissa Cobb
Don Diamond
Marlon West
Sound:
Peter Devlin
Chris Munro
Lee Orloff
Mark Ulano
Visual effects:
Paul Debevec
Jonathan Erland
Hal Hickel
Helena Packer
Writers:
Scott Burns
Dale Launer
Daniel Petrie, Jr.
Eric Roth
