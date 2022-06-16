ABC Taps Ari Goldman As SVP Content Strategy & Scheduling; Candace Bejune Upped To VP Scheduling

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is making changes in its scheduling department. Ari Goldman will join the network as senior vice president, content strategy and scheduling while longtime ABC executive Candace Bejune has been promoted to vice president, program planning and scheduling.

Goldman will report to Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, while Bejune will report to Goldman.

“Ari is a skilled executive whose understanding of the evolving media landscape is undeniable,” Erwich said in a statement. “His strategic vision for optimizing our schedule, supported by his extensive background in data analysis, will be invaluable to our audience-first strategy. We’re excited to have him on board to help propel our business into the future.”

“ABC has a proven track record of success, and I’m honored to be joining such a talented team of innovators at this transformational time for broadcast television,” added Goldman in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside Craig Erwich and my new colleagues as we continue to evolve the way viewership data informs our program scheduling decisions.”

The decision to hire Goldman and promote Bejune comes after Whitney Holland — ABC’s most recent VP of program planning and scheduling who was hired in 2013 — left the network in February.

Goldman has spent most of his career at NBC, starting as a research analyst and ascending to serve as vice president, cross-platform insights and analytics. In his most recent post, he operated as the go-to west coast research executive for program viewership insights and was responsible for media analytics across NBCU broadcast and cable entertainment properties.He holds a bachelor of science with a double major in applied economics and management and communication from Cornell University.

Bejune is a 14-year vet of ABC with expertise in linear and digital content scheduling strategy. She holds a bachelor of science with a major in sociology and a minor sports management from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“We are also thrilled to be recognizing Candace’s many contributions to the company, as she and our talented program planning team continue to apply their deep understanding of our content to our evolving scheduling strategy,” continued Erwich.