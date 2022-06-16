ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates; Tom McCarthy’s New Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ To Follow ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ABC has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series, including a plum post-Grey’s Anatomy spot for the Hilary Swank starrer Alaska Daily from Oscar winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and the debut of the newest primetime game show Celebrity Jeopardy!

New nights have also been set for Abbott Elementary and Big Sky while another season of Bachelor in Paradise — which is expected to fill the big Monday void left by Dancing with the Stars — will help launch The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts.

A first-ever live episode of Shark Tank featuring all six original Sharks is also planned for Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is ABC’S fall primetime schedule:

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00 p.m. The Conners

8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs

9:00 p.m. Abbott Elementary (new night)

9:31 p.m. Home Economics

10:00 p.m. Big Sky (new night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00 p.m. Shark Tank

9:01 p.m. 20/20

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00 p.m. Celebrity Jeopardy!

9:00 p.m. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10:00 p.m. The Rookie

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 p.m. The Rookie: Feds

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

7:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

MONDAY, OCT. 3

8:00 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 p.m. The Good Doctor

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

8:00 p.m. Station 19

9:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

10:01 p.m. Alaska Daily

NEW FALL SERIES

Alaska Daily: It stars Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption. Cast includes Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park and Craig Frank as Austin Greene. McCarthy is the creator and executive producer. Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke (co-lab21), Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on the series. Rae Baron is a co-producer. It’s from 20th Television.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the all-new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. It’s executive produced by Michael Davies.

The Rookie: Feds: From the executive producers of flagship series The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds, starring Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack. Also stars Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature.