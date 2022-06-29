Aaron Sorkin ‘Camelot’ Postpones Broadway Opening Until Spring 2023

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot with a new book by Aaron Sorkin will arrive on Broadway next spring rather than this fall, producers announced today.

Camelot, which will reteam Sorkin (who is writing the book based on the original Alan Jay Lerner book) with his To Kill A Mockingbird director Bartlett Sher, will now begin previews at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with an official opening on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The production previously had been set to begin performances this November. No reason was given for the rescheduling.

Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 follow up to their My Fair Lady, is, as described by the production, “a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms.”

This musical features such characters as King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe including “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and the title song. A 1967 film adaptation starred Richard Harris, Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero.

When the Sorkin project was announced in March, Lincoln Center Theater described it as “a new version of the classic tale” and said the musical will be “reimagined for the 21st century.”

Casting and design team for the new production will be announced at a later date.