A3 Artists Agency Promotes Three To Agent

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has promoted three to agent — Nick Beldoch, in the Motion Picture Literary Division; Jillian Holch in the TV Literary Division and Lucy Powis in the Theatrical Literary Division.

Beldoch joined A3 Artists Agency in April 2021 as the Motion Picture Literary Division coordinator, where he has worked with respected and emerging writer and director clients. Prior to joining A3 Artists Agency, Beldoch served as an assistant in the Scripted Television Department at CAA after having started in the mailroom. He is based in Los Angeles.

Holch joined A3 in February 2019 as an assistant for a Film/TV Literary Agent in the New York office. She was promoted to TV Literary Coordinator in October 2020 and cultivated strong industry relationships to help champion unique, emerging voices. A graduate of Cornell University, Holch began her career as an assistant to an Executive Producer at Sony Pictures Television. She will be based in Los Angeles.

Related Story Portal A Signs With A3 Artists Agency

Powis represents writers, directors, designers, choreographers, and more in A3’s Theatrical Literary Division. Previously, she worked in the artistic/literary departments at Roundabout Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Her producing and dramaturgy credits include the 2020 Prelude Festival (Segal Center), 2020 & 2021 Global Forms Theater Festival (Rattlestick/NY Theatre Salon), and work that has been seen at NYTW, Ars Nova, The Tank, and HERE. She is based in New York.

“A3 has seen incredible growth over the last few years—even through a really tough time for our industry—and Nick, Jillian, and Lucy have worked tirelessly on behalf of our clients and for the success of our agency,” said CEO Robert Attermann. “We are so proud to be promoting these deserving colleagues, who will no doubt be our next generation of leaders.”