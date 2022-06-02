‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Renewed For Season 4 By HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show will return for another go-round. HBO has renewed the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series for a fourth season.

Created, written, executive produced, and starring Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show, per the logline, features a core cast of Black women living funny, relatable experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend also star.

“Robin, Gabrielle, Ashley, and Skye brought so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming. “We’re beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds with a fourth season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Said Thede: “A Black Lady Sketch Show has created an indelible mark thanks to the trust and support of the incredible team at HBO. We are ecstatic to be heading into a fourth season that means so much to our cast, crew and the dedicated audience who so passionately loves our show.”

Thede executive produces with Issa Rae for Hoorae, along with Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for Jax Media.

Season 3 wrapped May 13 on HBO, with all episodes available to stream on HBO Max.