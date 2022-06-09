‘9-1-1’s Corinne Massiah Signs With Alchemy Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Alchemy Entertainment has signed actor Corinne Massiah (9-1-1) for management.

Massiah has starred opposite Angela Bassett and Peter Krause on 9-1-1 since the Fox series’ first season. In the popular first responder procedural created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, which returns for its sixth season on September 19, she plays May Grant, the daughter of Bassett’s LAPD field sergeant Athena Grant-Nash.

The actress made her television debut with a 2012 appearance on CSI: NY and followed it up with a few additional guest-star turns before landing her first major recurring role on the ABC series Mistresses, which she was on for four seasons. She followed that part with recurring roles on Pitch and Secrets and Lies, prior to 9-1-1.

Massiah made her big screen debut as the daughter of Dwayne Johnson in G.I. Joe: Retaliation and was also in Neon and Hulu’s critically acclaimed horror-comedy Bad Hair from director Justin Simien. She continues to be repped by Nic de Armendi at The Park Agency.