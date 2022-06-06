Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival Winners Include ‘We Will Never Belong’, ‘Homebody’, More

EXCLUSIVE: Amelia Eloisa’s We Will Never Belong won the Audience Award for a narrative feature and Joseph Sackett’s Homebody won Best First Feature to highlight prizewinners at this year’s Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival. The films were honored in a ceremony this weekend that wrapped the Toronto-based event, Canada’s largest 2SLGBTQ+ film festival.
Other honorees in the festival, which ran as a hybrid in-person/virtual event from May 26-Sunday and showcased 128 films from 28 countries, included Ry Levey’s Out in the Ring for Best Canadian Feature. Additional audience awards went to Jacquie Lawrence’s Gateways Grind for Best Documentary Feature and Nyala Moon’s How Not to Date While Trans for Best Short Film.
Director Odu Adamu won the fest’s annual “Pitch, Please” contest for his upcoming project The Skin We’re In. Prizes to the winner include a cash production grant of $5,000 sponsored by Netflix, and a $10,000 in-kind package sponsored by Final Draft, Moondog, EP Canada, William F. White and the BANFF World Media Festival.
Amazon Prime Video’s first Canadian scripted original comedy series The Lake closed the fest on Saturday night, after Gabriel Martin’s Canadian family drama Mars One was the opening-night film.
Here’s the full list of winners:
AUDIENCE AWARDS
Best Narrative Feature
WE WILL NEVER BELONG
Director, Amelia Eloisa
Best Documentary Feature
GATEWAYS GRIND
Director, Jacquie Lawrence
Best Short Film
HOW NOT TO DATE WHILE TRANS
Director, Nyala Moon
CANADIAN JURIED AWARDS
Emerging Canadian Artist
SAVE THE DATE
Director, Bria McLaughlin
Best Canadian Short
THOT OR NOT
Director, Dylan Glynn
Best Canadian Feature
OUT IN THE RING
Director, Ry Levey
INTERNATIONAL JURIED AWARD
Best First Feature
HOMEBODY
Director, Joseph Sackett
