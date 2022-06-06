Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival Winners Include ‘We Will Never Belong’, ‘Homebody’, More

EXCLUSIVE: Amelia Eloisa’s We Will Never Belong won the Audience Award for a narrative feature and Joseph Sackett’s Homebody won Best First Feature to highlight prizewinners at this year’s Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival. The films were honored in a ceremony this weekend that wrapped the Toronto-based event, Canada’s largest 2SLGBTQ+ film festival.

“Homebody” Inside Out

Other honorees in the festival, which ran as a hybrid in-person/virtual event from May 26-Sunday and showcased 128 films from 28 countries, included Ry Levey’s Out in the Ring for Best Canadian Feature. Additional audience awards went to Jacquie Lawrence’s Gateways Grind for Best Documentary Feature and Nyala Moon’s How Not to Date While Trans for Best Short Film.

Director Odu Adamu won the fest’s annual “Pitch, Please” contest for his upcoming project The Skin We’re In. Prizes to the winner include a cash production grant of $5,000 sponsored by Netflix, and a $10,000 in-kind package sponsored by Final Draft, Moondog, EP Canada, William F. White and the BANFF World Media Festival.

Amazon Prime Video’s first Canadian scripted original comedy series The Lake closed the fest on Saturday night, after Gabriel Martin’s Canadian family drama Mars One was the opening-night film.

Here’s the full list of winners:

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Best Narrative Feature

WE WILL NEVER BELONG

Director, Amelia Eloisa

Best Documentary Feature

GATEWAYS GRIND

Director, Jacquie Lawrence

Best Short Film

HOW NOT TO DATE WHILE TRANS

Director, Nyala Moon

CANADIAN JURIED AWARDS

Emerging Canadian Artist

SAVE THE DATE

Director, Bria McLaughlin

Best Canadian Short

THOT OR NOT

Director, Dylan Glynn

Best Canadian Feature

OUT IN THE RING

Director, Ry Levey

INTERNATIONAL JURIED AWARD

Best First Feature

HOMEBODY

Director, Joseph Sackett