Daytime Emmy Awards Underway - Live Winners List
Daytime Emmy Awards Ceremony Underway (Winners List Updating Live)

The Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena on Friday Michael Buckner

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has begun handing out the hardware at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony is airing live on the East Coast and streaming on Paramount+.

The in-person ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium opened with a not-so-subtle reference to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling. After host Kevin Frazier referenced how well his co-host Nischelle Turner looked in her blue gown, she replied, “I chose this dress. It was my choice.” The comment was met with huge applause.

Later, Drew Carey paid tribute to 50 years of The Price is Right. And Susan Lucci received a standing ovation after she took the stage to introduce the In Memoriam segment that included a performance by Michael Bolton, who sang his 1983 hit “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.”

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series: General Hospital

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host: Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Outstanding Informative Talk Show: Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actor, in a Daytime Drama: Jeff Kober, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actress, in a Daytime Drama: Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. The first set of trophies were distributed June 18 at the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards.

