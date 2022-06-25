You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Downfall’ Director Rory Kennedy On How She Deployed CGI To Show How Boeing’s 737 Max Aircraft Went Horribly Wrong

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Daytime Emmy Awards Underway - Live Winners List
Read the full story

Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

By Patrick Hipes, Lynette Rice

Nancy Lee Grahn
39 View All

The Daytime Emmy Awards are getting in full swing Friday at the Pasadena Civic Center, where awards will be presented in 14 marquee categories celebrating the best in daytime TV. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are hosting the 49th annual honors, which are being broadcast live tonight beginning at 6 ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The red carpet opened with the likes of Susan Lucci, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences president and CEO Adam Sharp, Cynthia Watros, Deidre Hall, Nancy Lee Grahn, Kelly Monaco, Cassandra Creech, Finola Hughes and more.

The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives pace this year’s field with 18, 17 and 11 nominations apiece, respectively; all are up in the  Outstanding Daytime Drama Series race tonight along with CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and Peacock’s Days spinoff Beyond Salem.

The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View have nine noms each this year, with Kelly Clarkson coming into the night with a leading four wins already from last week’s Creative Arts ceremony.

Click on the photo above to launch the gallery and keep refreshing as more photos come in.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad