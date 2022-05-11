South Asian Streamer ZEE5 Global Orders Remake Of Mike Bartlett’s BBC News Room Drama ‘Press’

South Asian streaming service ZEE5 Global is adapting BBC drama Press as local series The Broken News, as part of a wider deal with BBC Studios.

ZEE5 and BBC Studios will work on a slate of slate of Hindi-language ZEE5 originals, beginning with a remake of Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett’s 2018 BBC drama.

Unlike the British original, the plot will switch from print news rooms to broadcast news companies. It will follow two rival news channels — the independent, ethical news channel Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism, and what transpires between the main characters in their quest for news.

The Broken News will also mark actor Sonali Bendre’s first streaming role, with director Vinay Waikul attached alongside the likes of Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Indraneil Sengupta.

The original series came from BBC Studios and its subsidiary Lookout Point along with Deep Indigo and aired in the US on PBS Masterpiece.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said: “ZEE5 Global has always challenged conventions with powerful and genre-defining stories that resonate with South Asian audiences across the globe.

“This year, along with a rich line-up of titles announced for the year and especially the quarter, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with BBC Studios India, with a new Hindi Original series “The Broken News” rolling out as the first project. This partnership is in line with ZEE5 Global’s strategy to build a portfolio of unique and compelling stories from South Asia that continue to delight our viewers.”

Earlier this week, Zee Entertainment Enterprises-owned ZEE5 announced a slate of 80 originals across several languages as it attempts to win in an increasingly competitive South East Asian streaming space. Amazon Prime Video recently its own 40-strong slate of Indian TV series and movies and Netflix has been talking up its moves in the region.

Watch a trailer for The Broken News below