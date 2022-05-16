YouTube Unveils Slate Of Black Voices Fund Content

EXCLUSIVE: YouTube has ordered five new original projects as part of its Black Voices Fund.

It will launch Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women featuring Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, Tabitha Brown, Jackie Aina, which will see them come together to to celebrate the stories, traditions, identities and experiences of Black women as they gather around the dinner table.

It has also ordered Retro Tech: Future Tech with Marques Brownlee (w/t), which will explore the technology of the future and its impact on underrepresented communities, A New Green Book special featuring Terrell Grice, The Mandela Project, a series celebrating the legacy of Nelson Mandela, and Spectrum Global: Being Black In…, which reimagines a popular Jubilee video series and explores Blackness across the globe.

“Today’s announcement continues YouTube’s long-standing commitment to celebrating diverse perspectives on its platform,“ said Nadine Zylstra, Global Head of YouTube Originals. “Our upcoming projects highlight important stories and raise impactful voices to not only educate and entertain our audiences, but to also inspire meaningful change.”