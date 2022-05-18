‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear.

6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original.

Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key.

The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.

The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari and comes from 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

The move was unveiled as part of Paramount’s Upfront presentation in New York.

It joins Paramount Network series including Waco sequel series American Tragedy: The Waco Trials (w/t), Black Wall Street and George & Tammy.