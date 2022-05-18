‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1883’ Will Continue With Bass Reeves Story At Paramount+

Bass Reeves, a previously announced limited series produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, will now be an offshoot of Yellowstone prequel 1883 at Paramount+. The news was revealed as part of MTV Entertainment Studios’ upfront on Wednesday.

Now titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, the limited series stars Emmy-nominated David Oyelowo as Reeves, a legendary lawman of the Wild West. Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Oyelowo was previously announced to star in the limited series (fka Bass Reeves) as the first project under his and wife Jessica Oyelowo’s overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios via their Yoruba Saxon Productions.

1883: The Bass Reeves Story will be executive produced by Sheridan, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon, and 101 Studios will produce.

Sheridan previously noted that 1883 was intended as a one-season drama, which wrapped on February 27. Starring Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissman, Audie Rick, among others, it followed the Dutton family as they embarked on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.