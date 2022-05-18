‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Date: Kevin Costner Series Returns To Paramount Network In The Fall

The Duttons will be back in the fall.

Paramount Network said today that Season 5 of its juggernaut drama Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner will launch Sunday, November 13. Production is under way in Montana.

The series follows John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and his family that’s fighting like hell to maintain it. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly recently were promoted to series regulars.

Yellowstone was co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Sheridan, Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

The Yellowstone Season 5 announcement was paired with the premiere date of the cable net’s Sylvester Stallone-led drama series Tulsa King, which bows the same night.