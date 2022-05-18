Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

The Indian ‘Crown’: Applause Entertainment Adapting Gandhi Biographies From Historian Ramachandra Guha Into Multi-Season Drama Series; Pratik Gandhi Cast As Famous Namesake

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Elton John Documentary 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' Lands At Disney In Mega Deal For Hybrid Release
Read the full story

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Date: Kevin Costner Series Returns To Paramount Network In The Fall

'Yellowstone' Season 5 premiere date
Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone' Paramount

The Duttons will be back in the fall.

Paramount Network said today that Season 5 of its juggernaut drama Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner will launch Sunday, November 13. Production is under way in Montana.

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff &lsquo;1883&rsquo; Will Continue With Bass Reeves Story At Paramount+

The series follows John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and his family that’s fighting like hell to maintain it. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly recently were promoted to series regulars.

Yellowstone was co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Sheridan, Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

The Yellowstone Season 5 announcement was paired with the premiere date of the cable net’s Sylvester Stallone-led drama series Tulsa King, which bows the same night.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad