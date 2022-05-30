Wynonna Judd Reflects On Her Mother’s Death: “This Cannot Be How The Judds Story Ends”

Wynonna Judd is sharing her thoughts on how she is doing a month after her mother, Naomi, died by suicide at the age of 76.

In a moving message on Instagram, Judd writes, “Checking in. There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry.”

She continued, “WHAT DO I KNOW?? I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.💔.”

“I DO know, she continued, “that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work. I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the “next right thing,” and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.”

“I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially,” she shared.

“I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, “Love Can Build A Bridge.” I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night.

She also said that she knows she is unable “to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help,” adding “I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing.”

In conclusion, she writes, “Thank you all for your love and support. Let’s check in more often. 🎶💜🎶.

Judd recently announced that she would follow through with the previously announced upcoming tour she had planned with her late mother to honor her, with guest stars joining her including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. The 11-date arena tour will launch on September 30 in Grand Rapids, MI and run through October.