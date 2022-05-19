You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Stephanie McMahon, Top WWE Executive, Taking Leave Of Absence To Tend To Family

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, a former wrestler and daughter of the entertainment empire founders, announced Thursday she’s taking a leave of absence.

The announcement was made in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” she wrote. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

