Stephanie McMahon, Top WWE Executive, Taking Leave Of Absence To Tend To Family
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, a former wrestler and daughter of the entertainment empire founders, announced Thursday she’s taking a leave of absence.
The announcement was made in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.
“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” she wrote. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”