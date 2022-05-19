Stephanie McMahon, Top WWE Executive, Taking Leave Of Absence To Tend To Family

The McMahon family and Stephanie herself have been a part of wrestling for decades, spawning such brands as Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Although challenged by upstarts, the WWE’s pay-per-view events are still huge draws and the television shows are consistent ratings winners.

McMahon has worked at the WWE since she was a young girl, getting into the family business full-time after graduating college. She began appearing on the air for the WWE (then known as the World Wrestling Federation) and was involved in several major storylines. She once held the WWF Women’s Championship and engaged in a fabled “I Quit” match with father Vince McMahon.

She has cut back sporadically on TV appearances. She became chief brand officer in December 2013, working with advertisers, media, business partners, and investors. She is married to WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, aka Paul Levesque. The couple has three daughters.