‘Women Of The Movement’: No “Current Plans” For Second Installment Of Anthology Series, ABC Chief Says

As its title suggests, Women of the Movement was conceived as an anthology chronicling the civil rights movement as told by the women behind it. ABC in 2020 greenlighted a six-episode first installment that tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Cedric Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South in 1955.

Following the limited series’ airing earlier this year, “we don’t have any current plans for [another season] right now,” ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told Deadline in an interview tied to the network’s upfront presentation.

Women Of the Movement‘s writer/executive producer Marissa Jo Cerar shared what a second installment could look like during Deadline’s Contenders TV event in April. Cerar, who said she has already written the bible for a potential season 2, revealed “It’s a jump in time, closer to the ’80s.”

“The family members are alive and I spent months speaking with them and would like to tell their stories,” Cerar added. “It’s another mother’s story. It’s another story – you might know her name, but you don’t know the people and the lives lost behind the story.”

Other ideas, including the story of Rosa Parks, also have been explored, I hear.

The first season of Women of the Movement was exec produced by Cerar, Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith of Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter of Overbrook Entertainment; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann from Kapital Entertainment; Rosanna Grace of Serendipity Group Inc.; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton of The Middleton Media Group; and David Clark at Mazo Partners. Kapital Entertainment was the studio.