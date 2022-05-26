‘Willow’ Series Gets November Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, First-Look Photos From Disney+

Disney+ said Thursday that Willow, its live-action original series based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard, will premiere on November 30.

The news was revealed during a Lucasfilm panel at Star Wars Celebration, where the series, from Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment, also got its first teaser trailer, along with some first-look images (see those below).

The series, which picks up years after the events of the movie, introduces new characters and is set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish. An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori star alongside Warwick Davis, who is reprising his title role as Willow Ufgood, a reluctant farmer who plays a critical role in protecting a special baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

No additional details about the series’ storyline have been released, though according to circulated casting information for the series, it revolves around a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince.

The new incarnation comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and serves as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle; Howard and writer Bob Dolman. Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan are also executive producers.

Stephen Woolfenden directed the first two episodes after the exits of Jon M Chu and Jonathan Entwistle.

Davis made an appearance on behalf of the series at Star Wars Celebration today, calling his return to the character “a dream.”

Here are the first-look images:

(L-R): Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), Graydon (Tony Revolori), Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), Dove (Ellie Bamber), Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) in Lucasfilm’s WILLOW, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) in Lucasfilm’s WILLOW exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.