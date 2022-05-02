William Fichtner Joins Milo Ventimiglia & Catherine Haena Kim In ‘The Company You Keep’ ABC Drama Pilot

William Fichtner is set as a lead opposite Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim in ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, from 20th Television.

The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Fichtner will play Leo. A former steel worker turned grifter, Leo is a master of the sleight of hand. Cards, shell games, pick-pocketing, Leo learned the fine art of the misdirect a long time ago. A proud man who’d do anything for his family, Leo has a lifetime of regrets and soon he won’t remember any of them. In the early stage of Alzheimer’s, Leo is determined to pull off one last big score to make his family financially secure before he loses his faculties.

The pilot will be shot off-cycle to accommodate This Is Us star Ventimiglia’s commitment to the departing NBC family drama series.

The Company You Keep is being written and exec produced by Julia Cohen. Ventimiglia will exec produce via his DiVide Pictures banner alongside Russ Cundiff with Deanna Harris as producer.

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu also will exec produce via his Electric Somewhere label with his partner Caitlin Foito. The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan and The Good Doctor co-exec producer Lindsay Goffman are also exec producing the project, which comes from studio 20th Television, where Ventimiglia’s DiVide Pictures is based.

Fichtner can currently be seen on the Peacock series Joe vs Carole, opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell. William played Adam opposite Allison Janney on CBS’ hit sitcom Mom, which recently wrapped its eighth and final season. His other TV credits include series regular roles on the international series Crossing Lines and Fox’s Prison Break. On the film side, he currently stars in The Birthday Cake with Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer, and The Space Between opposite Kelsey Grammer. He made his directorial debut last year with the feature film Cold Brook, and starred alongside Kim Coates. Fichtner is repped by Principal Entertainment LA, Thruline Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Sloan, Offer, Weber And Dern, LLP.