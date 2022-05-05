Will Smith Among Stars In Latest Season Of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Will Smith will sit down with David Letterman for his latest round of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

However, don’t expect the King Richard star to chat about his controversial exploits at this year’s Oscars as season four of Letterman’s Netflix longform interview chat show was filmed before March.

The new season will debut on Friday May 20 and the six-part series will also feature Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds.

The show sees the former host of The Late Show go in depth with a range of guests. Previous subjects have included Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo as well as Kanye West, Jay Z, George Clooney and Barack Obama.

Exec producers are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore for Jax Media and Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed.