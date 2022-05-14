White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki And Fox News’ Peter Doocy Lay Down Their Weapons

“What a partnership,” he wrote. “You both did your jobs superbly well.”

The smiling photo was a reminder of the sometimes tense relationship between Psaki and reporters, with Doocy a particular thorn to her.

Doocy and Psaki exchanged sentiments at a May 5 briefing in the White House press room.. “Sorry to see you go,” Doocy said from his seat.

“Are you?” Psaki asked from the podium, which Doocy affirmed.

Psaki did not share the photo of herself with Doocy on her Twitter feed Friday. She is moving on to a lucrative gig on the other side of the aisle as an MSNBC host.