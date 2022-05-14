White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki And Fox News’ Peter Doocy Lay Down Their Weapons

A man bites dog moment happened on Friday in the White House, as the lion laid down with the lamb, at least for a photo.
Outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki posed with Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy on her last day of work, as the two frequent combatants let bygones be bygones.
“End of an era in the Brady briefing room!” Doocy captioned the picture posted on his Twitter feed. “Good luck, @jrpsaki.”
