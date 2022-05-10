You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Lenny Abrahamson On ‘Conversations With Friends’ & ‘Normal People’: “They’d Have Attracted A Tiny Audience If They Were Feature Films”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Westworld’ Season 4 Trailer: “Just A Perfect Day” In Sci-Fi Epic

Released first as an Easter egg for rabid Westworld fans, HBO made it official and opened up the season 4 for everyone.

Everything seems to look calm and inviting in the sci-fi epic — until the Man in Black shows up.

The drama is returning for its eight-episode fourth season on June 26. Evan Rachel Wood will be back, along with Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth and Aaron Paul.

Last year, co-creator Lisa Joy — who made her feature directorial debut Reminiscence in 2021 — told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast that in season 4 “you’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way.” She was also asked for one word to describe the new season; it was “inversion.”

Season 3 ended with Newton’s Maeve and Paul’s Caleb defeating Serac (Vincent Cassel) while Harris’ Man in Black appeared to been killed by his robotic alter-ego, controlled by Thompson’s Chalores (an amalgam of the characters Charlotte Hale and Dolores).

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies are Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad