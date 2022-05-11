‘Westworld’ To Headline Closing Night Event At ATX TV Festival

The ATX TV Festival will close June 4 with a panel featuring the executive producers and stars of HBO’s Westworld.

Participants will include Lisa Joy, the co-creator, writer and executive producer, as well as Alison Schapker (writer, EP), and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, and Angela Sarafyan. Westworld will return for its fourth season on June 26.

It was announced Tuesday that Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) is joining the cast of Westworld as a recurring guest star for the upcoming eight-episode season. She joins returning main cast members Wood, Wright, Hemsworth, Sarafyan, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul.

Westworld was created for TV by Jonathan Nolan and Joy, who are executive producers with Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

HBO and HBO Max are sponsors of the festival. Previously announced HBO and HBO Max programming includes A Conversation with ATX TV Breakthrough Awardee Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus); a Panel Conversation with the creative team behind Station Eleven (a co-presentation with Paramount Television Studios); a comedy showrunners panel featuring creator/actress Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show); and “The Last Note” panel featuring Euphoria music supervisor Jen Malone.