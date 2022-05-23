‘Wellington Paranormal’ Star Mike Minogue & ‘Shortland Street’ Actor Tim Foley Co-Create Kiwi Talent Firm Frank Management With Agent Naomi Ferry

EXCLUSIVE: Wellington Paranormal‘s Mike Minogue and Shortland Street actor Tim Foley are launching creative talent agency Frank Management with Kiwi agent Naomi Ferry.

The trio has created the New Zealand-based company with a pledge to offer an alternative for all creatives seeking representation. They say their collective experience in acting, writing and producing and representation positions Frank as a “unique presence in the local industry.“

Frank will seek clients across all disciplines, including acting, writing and filmmaking.

Minogue, best known as ‘Officer Minogue’ in Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s series Wellington Paranormal, is also a writer and producer, having recently produced the 2021 Sundance film Coming Home in the Dark. He will be Head of Development.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to have had success across different areas of our industry and will draw on my experiences both in front of the camera, and in the development and business side,” said Minogue. “I’m looking forward to working alongside our talent to identify their goals and how we can work as a team to achieve them.”

Foley has worked on all sides of the industry for 20 years. He appeared in over 500 episodes of Shortland Street, which is New Zealand’s longest running drama, and several other local and international productions, and will take on a strategy and development role at Frank.

“I’m really looking forward to the chance to uncover new talent, and also to help bring out the best in established creatives who are wanting to grow,” said Foley. “New Zealand has an abundance of extraordinary talent. Our aim at Frank will be to mentor from a place of experience and represent with a practical grounding in our industry.”

Ferry is a senior agent, having worked for some of New Zealand’s largest agencies before moving into freelance consulting. “Our relatively small country has always punched above its weight, but there are particular opportunities both here and abroad that Frank can help to harness,” she said.