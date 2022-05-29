Weird Al Yankovic Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Name-Drop

Weird Al Yankovic became one of the latest pop culture staples to be featured in Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things.

The first volume of the long-awaited fourth season dropped on Friday. The scene in question sees Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) enjoying lunch in a high school cafeteria. They’re joined by Stranger Things newcomer Joseph Quinn, who portrays their Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson. In recalling when he first met the pair of friends, Eddie references Yankovic.

“I knew it the moment I saw you. You sat at that table right over there looking like two little lost sheep,” he says, before speaking directly to Matarzzo’s character. “You were wearing a Weird Al T-shirt, which I thought was brave.”

In response to the brief name-drop, Yankovic shared an equally short social media response.

“#Brave #StrangerThings,” he tweeted on Friday, hours after the season’s first episodes debuted on Netflix. See his tweet below.

The current Stranger Things season will conclude with Volume 2, which will feature two episodes and drop on July 1.