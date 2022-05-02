How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial; Case Resumes Monday

Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.

As Deadline reported, Johnny Depp and others are testifying in his exceedingly high-profile, $50 million lawsuit against ex Amber Heard. The proceedings are taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse.

Both sides are presenting their cases before a seven-person jury, Depp, Heard, a platoon of lawyers and cameras and Judge Penney S. Azcarate. Depp’s cross-examination from Heard’s lawyers finished last week. She is expected to take the stand as well.

The trial runs Monday through Thursdays, with Fridays off. It is set to run for five weeks. However, there will be a pause from May 9-12 as Azcarate attends to a previously scheduled conference engagement.

Below is a link to Monday testimony from the courtroom provided by CourtTV. CourtTV outlet was picked by local officials to provide the footage, which is also being run by other outlets.

In his early testimony, Depp said he was fighting back against Heard’s accusations, in part, for his children’s sake.

Along with Depp and Heard, A-listers like James Franco and the world’s on-again/off-again richest man Elon Musk are set to testify in the Old Dominion-set trial.