Village Roadshow Agrees To Arbitration With Warner Bros. In ‘Matrix’ Streaming Strategy Lawsuit – Update

UPDATED with latest: Looks like Warner Bros. got its way.

The Matrix Resurrections co-producer Village Roadshow Films has agreed to arbitrate its claims alleging Warner Bros.’ decision to release the film simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters was a breach of contract.

Lawyers for Village Roadshow filed papers on Thursday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cunningham indicating the company would no longer be pursuing its claims in court, an outcome that Warners has been pursuing for months.

“Upon review of the court’s tentative rulings, Village hereby waives its right to the May 27 hearing on Warner Bros.’ motion to compel arbitration…and accepts the court’s tentative rulings on the motion to compel arbitration …as final,” Roadshow attorneys stated in their court papers.

In the original suit filed February 7, Village Roadshow alleges that Warner Bros. moved the release date of the film to 2021 from 2022 to help HBO Max attract more subscribers, purposely harming the film’s box office receipts as a result.

Village Roadshow then filed an amended complaint on March 25, adding Warner Media LLC as a defendant.

Warners’ attorneys alleged in April that the revised complaint was brought in violation of a February 15 court order imposing a stay on the case. They also maintained that the plaintiff’s lawyers indicated only a few weeks earlier that they planned no such amendment.

Warner Bros. also maintained that all but Village Roadshow’s added claim for breach of the state’s Unfair Competition Law were a rehash of its original complaint and it also was subject to arbitration along with the declaratory relief cause of action.

PREVIOUSLY on February 15: Looks like Village Roadshow won’t be getting their breach of contract and more lawsuit against Warner Bros fast tracked through the courts.

One day after the film financier company submitted paperwork to expedite the process over the dispute over The Matrix Resurrections and other movies, a Los Angeles Superior Court this morning said Nope. Ruling that there was no basis to support ex parte relief, the Judge denied Village’s Kirland & Ellis lawyers desire to lift the stay on the litigation in court; allow a motion to be filed for a preliminary injunction; and expedited discovery.

As WB try to get the matter into arbitration, today’s DTLA hearing means that everything pretty much slows way down until at least mid-March – which is to say, this show isn’t getting on the road for almost a month

UPDATED, Feb 14 12:18 PM: A week after hauling Warner Bros into open court in a battle over the bucks from box office disappointment The Matrix Resurrections and other movies, Village Roadshow now wants a judge to put pedal to the metal on the whole thing.

“Village Roadshow respectfully requests that the Court expedite this action, granting Village Roadshow leave to file a Motion for Preliminary Injunction, partially lifting the complex litigation stay with respect to the Motion, and scheduling all briefing, expedited discovery, and hearings,” said the company’s Kirkland & Ellis lawyers in a not unexpected filing Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “Village Roadshow requests leave to file its opening Motion for Preliminary Injunction with this Court by March 7, 2022,” they added.

In fact, hoping to hit the road harder and faster than a Mad Max movie, Village wants a hearing on the order Tuesday morning in downtown L.A. in front of Judge Ana Maria Luna.

Making it clear previously that it believes the whole dust-up should be settled behind closed doors in arbitration, Warner Bros did not respond to request for comment on Village’s latest legal move today. If and when it does, we will update this story.

While WB didn’t directly respond to this morning’s filing, the studio was very direct earlier Monday in calling out what it referred to as Village Roadshow’s “duplicitous” actions and calling “this dispute …contrived.”

PREVIOUSLY, February 7 AM: Warner Bros, which managed to evade litigation in 2021 despite a hail of protests over parent WarnerMedia’s aggressive tactics with streaming service HBO Max, has been hit with a lawsuit by Village Roadshow.

The longtime financier of tentpole movies sued the studio in Los Angeles Superior Court today, alleging breach of contract. The 50-page complaint (read it here) does not mince words, blasting “the deliberate and consistent coordinated efforts of WB to eviscerate the significant value of Village Roadshow’s intellectual property.”