WarnerMedia UK & Ireland Country Manager Polly Cochrane To Step Down After 13 Years

WarnerMedia UK EVP & Country Manager, UK & Ireland, Polly Cochrane is stepping down after 13 years.

Cochrane joined WarnerMedia in 2009 as SVP of Group Marketing and slowly worked her way up, taking on responsibility for the global development and management of the Wizarding World franchise in 2014 and moving up to her current role in 2020, where she has led commercial and marketing activities across the crucial region ever since.

Warner Bros Discovery, the newly-merged entity, said she had “delivered significant synergies, and built and executed a cohesive strategy across the company’s many lines of business” during her tenure.

Her departure comes following a major reshuffle within Gerhard Zeiler’s Warner Bros Discovery international team that saw a number of promotions and demotions.

The combined EMEA team (minus Poland) is now led by Priya Dogra.

“Polly is a gifted executive whose impact on our business has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Dogra. “Her vision for creating an integrated marketing function across numerous lines of business, as well as developing and maintaining sustainable brands and franchises, has been replicated across the company’s global operations.”

Cochrane added: “Leading the UK and Ireland team at WarnerMedia has been the great privilege of my career, particularly during the last two challenging years. This is a hard company to leave for many reasons but first and foremost because of the people with whom I’ve been lucky enough to work.”

