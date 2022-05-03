Warner Bros Discovery Sports Launches Weekly Magazine Show ‘The Power Of Sport’

The newly-formed Warner Bros Discovery Sports is launching The Power Of Sport, a cross-platform magazine show that will run for 18 weeks in Europe. Premiering May 4 on Eurosport 1, discovery+ and Eurosport’s digital platform, the show looks to take fans deeper into human stories and issues in a “bold and powerful” take on the sporting week.

The Power of Sport will feature interviews with global sports personalities, examine recent sports action, and feature a preview of the week of sport ahead, while also accessing Warner Bros Discovery Sports’ content archive to look back at iconic sporting moments.

Features in the coming weeks will be exclusive interviews with Janja Garnbret, the first-ever female to win an Olympic gold medal in Sport Climbing; Susie Wolff, CEO, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Formula E, who aims to motivate and inspire female talent to bring diversity in motorsport; Jonathan Rea, the winner of the most Superbike World Championships in the history of the sport; Motocross Grand Prix champ Tim Gajser; Bartosz Zmarzlik, the Polish superstar widely regarded as the best speedway rider in the world at the moment; Toprak Razgatlioglu, the current Superbike World Champion; and Stephen Roche, the second cyclist to claim the Triple Crown – winning the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the World Road Race Championship.

Narrators will include Warner Bros Discovery Sports golf presenter Henni Koyack, freelance reporter Anne-Marie Batson and journalists Hugh Woozencroft and Jordan Jarrett Bryan.

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe, said, “Our ambition is to convey the experiences, emotions and achievements of athletes through a gritty, unfiltered and authentic new program that goes far beyond the live competitions alone. By providing a platform for a diverse range of voices to tell their stories, we can truly unlock the power of sport through purposeful programming that will resonate with our audiences and partners.”

Produced by Buzz16, the first episode will preview the first Grand Tour of the year – the Giro d’Italia – while looking back at the best of the action from round one of the new Speedway GP season from Gorican, Croatia.