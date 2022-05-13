Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs: International GM Johannes Larcher & LatAm GM Luis Duran Among Those Leaving As Part Of JB Perrette’s Global Streaming Reorg

EXCLUSIVE: JB Perrette has set his leadership for his global streaming team.

The exec, who is is CEO and president, global streaming and interactive at Warner Bros. Discovery, has reorganized his team and structure as part of a number of changes.

Among those leaving are Johannes Larcher, GM of International, Luis Duran, GM LatAm, Sarah Lyons, EVP Product and Jason Press, CTO and Head of Engineering.

Earlier today, it emerged that Brad Wilson, U.S GM and EVP, global data, CRM and growth was also leaving as part of these changes.

It comes after Deadline revealed that Tom Ascheim is leaving as President Of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classic and Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV is leaving.

“Hard decisions need to be made when combining two talent-filled companies and there is never only one way to organize or select leaders, but please know I have done my best to be thorough and thoughtful in establishing a leadership team and structure that I believe sets us up to win,” he wrote in an internal memo to staff seen by Deadline.

“This is the hardest part… these are all extremely talented leaders, longstanding colleagues and friends to many of you, and their contributions to the success of HBO Max cannot be overstated. Taking HBO Max from one to 61 countries and positioning the service quickly as one of the most in demand among consumers is an incredible accomplishment,” he added.

Elsewhere, Meredith Gertler becomes leader of Content Strategy, Scheduling, and Editorial/Merchandising supporting both Casey Bloys and Perrette working across HBO and the Streaming products. Lisa Holme moves to report to Gertler and Alison Farber moves under Holme.

Michael Bishara will lead its Digital Studios Group, reporting to Kathleen Finch as well as being on the Streaming leadership team. Alex Wellen continues leading the MotorTrend Group as President & GM.

Leah Hooper for EMEA, Jason Monteiro for APAC, Juan Sola for LatAm and Michael Bishara for North America, will be the regional streaming leaders reporting to Perrette and also be part of the respective leadership teams of Priya Dogra and Kasia Kieli in EMEA, Clement Schwebig and James Gibbons in APAC, and Fernando Medin in LatAm.