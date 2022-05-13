Visit Films Boards Robert Machoian’s Tribeca Premiere ‘The Integrity Of Joseph Chambers’ — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Visit Films has boarded writer-director Robert Machoian’s The Integrity Of Joseph Chambers and will be shopping the project to buyers in Cannes next week.

The film is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June but buyers on the Croisette will be given a “sneak peek” of the title, according to Visit Films.

The project is a tense and brooding drama starring Clayne Crawford as an insurance salesman and family man Joseph Chambers. Wanting to acquire the skills to be able to take care of his family in case of an apocalypse, Joseph decides to go deer hunting by himself for the first time ever, despite his wife’s objections. Setting out into the mountains with a borrowed rifle, he roams the woods aimlessly in search for deer. His boredom is short-lived, however, when in the blink of an eye he goes through a traumatic experience. What starts as an experiment to prove himself as a capable father and husband turns into a nightmare has he finds himself faced with a terrible choice he must make.

Jordana Brewster, Michael Raymond-James and Jeffrey Dean Morgan also star.

The title marks the second collaboration between Machoian and Crawford after 2020 Sundance hit The Killing Of Two Lovers, which was released by Neon in the U.S.

Crawford, Kiki Crawford and Machoian produce through Back40 Pictures and VictorHouse Films. Exec producers are Bo Clancey, Zareh Amirian, John Foss, Kris Towns, Sara Towns, Nancie Plaia and Sammy Plaia.

“Working with Ryan and his incredible team has been a wonderful collaboration,” Crawford said. “Taking Robert’s vision into consideration every step of the way gives me confidence they’ll represent this film as we would. A creative match.”

Visit Films president Ryan Kampe added, “My biggest acquisitions regret in the past few years was not being able to work with Robert and Clayne on The Killing of Two Lovers. These guys are real artists, making brave cinema and we are so proud to be able collaborate with them on this project. I believe that buyers and audiences will respond well to its narrative structure and focus on masculinity in a changing world.”