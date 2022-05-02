UTA Ventures Taps Nick Axelrod, Co-Founder Of Courteney Cox Homecare Brand, As VP

Nick Axelrod has joined UTA as vice president in its Ventures department, which builds and invests in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment, consumer products and tech.

He’ll be based in LA reporting to UTA Ventures head Sam Wick.

Axelrod most recently served as co-founder and head of creative and product development for Courteney Cox’s homecare brand, Homecourt, which launched earlier this year. Previously, he co-founded personal care brand Nécessaire, where he also was also chief creative officer. He started his career in New York as a reporter for Women’s Wear Daily and senior editor at ELLE magazine, leaving media in 2012 to become co-founder and editorial director of online beauty platform, Into the Gloss.

He’ll focus on developing existing businesses and identifying new opportunities for agency clients.

“Nick is one of the leading voices in the beauty and self-care space and his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset,” said Wick.

“UTA is the most forward-thinking, digitally savvy agency in town. I am excited to join the team and help define new category opportunities and build lasting brands with its stellar roster of talent,” Axelrod said.

UTA Ventures, which works across the agency to leverage expertise and relationships, has built, advised and invested in over 50 businesses with a collective valuation in the billions of dollars, including Masterclass, Cameo, Patreon, Consensys, Gemini, Axie Infinity, Cloud9, Pocket.watch and NTWRK. It has also closed deals for traditional talent, like Elizabeth Bank’s partnership with Archer Roose; Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee and Seth Rogen’s, Houseplant.