UTA Promotes More Than 50 Across Its Divisions

UTA said Monday that it has promoted 54 staffers across its more than 20 divisions, bringing the total number of promotions at the agency to more than 100 over the past year.

The moves come in divisions including Audio, Brand Studio, Comedy Touring, Corporate Services, Digital Talent, Endorsements & Voiceover, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Heartland, Human Resources, Independent Film, Information Technology, IQ, Klutch Sports, Motion Picture Literary, Music, Publishing, Talent, Television Literary, Unscripted Television, MediaLink, UTA Speakers and the Web 3.0 department.

Overall, the agency said more than 60% of the staffers who were elevated identify as women, while a third are people of color.

“As UTA continues to expand and thrive, we are consistently impressed by our colleagues’ work ethic, collaborative spirit and resilience,” UTA co-president David Kramer said. “This is a group who has demonstrated thought leadership, outstanding performance and commitment to our company, and we are looking forward to seeing what they do in their new roles.”

UTA’s business spans talent representation, content production and strategic advisory and marketing. It is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London.