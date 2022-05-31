UTA Promotes 26 To Partner Marking Largest Partner Promotions In Agency’s History

UTA has upped 26 colleagues to partners, representing more than 15 divisions and corporate functions. This marks the largest partner class announced in UTA’s 31-year history.
The list of the newest UTA partners announced today are:
- David Anderson- MediaLink
- Robert Arakelian- Production Arts
- Natasha Bolouki- Unscripted Television
- Rob Carlson-Motion Picture Literary
- David Evenchick- UTA Speakers
- Mike “G” Guirguis- Music
- Julian Jacobs-MediaLink
- Joe Kessler- UTA IQ
- Andrew Lear- Unscripted Television
- Fara Leff- Klutch Sports Group
- Jbeau Lewis-Music
- Jenny Maryasis- Motion Picture Literary
- Matthew Morgan- Music
- Raina Penchansky-Digital Brand Architects
- Jason Richman- Media Rights
- Laura Roenick-Human Resources
- Michael Rubi- Production Arts
- Scott Schachter-Talent
- Phil Voss- Legal
- Matt Waldstein- Business Affairs
- Toni Wallace-Music
- Sam Wick- Ventures
- Ruth-Ann Wynter- Human Resources
“As UTA has grown, these colleagues’ leadership, hard work, mentorship and dedication helps push our business forward every day,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “This partner class encompasses a wide range of expertise and backgrounds and reflects our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class representation and resources across all areas of the company.”
The new partners include agents and executives from UTA’s motion picture literary and talent groups, unscripted television, ventures, production arts, sports, MediaLink, media rights, UTA Speakers, digital talent, UTA IQ, and music, as well as corporate functions such as legal and human resources.
The class also includes three recently announced partners with Stefanie Liquori as General Counsel, Carmen Bona as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and Richard Siklos as Chief Communications Officer. Over Forty percent of the 26 new partners from 2022 identify as women or people of color.
Over the past year, including these partners, UTA has promoted over 125 people amidst a period of significant growth and evolution. In December 2021, UTA acquired MediaLink, one of the most trusted and connected strategic advisory firms in the media and marketing landscape. Additionally, UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group announced the establishment of a substantial on-the-ground presence in Atlanta, making UTA the first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports and entertainment companies to establish a full-service base of operations in the city. UTA also plans to establish a second UTA Artist Space gallery in its new Atlanta offices. The move escalates UTA’s work championing prominent artists, athletes, musicians, and brands with strong ties to the region.
