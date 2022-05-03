You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Doom Patrol’ Star Diane Guerrero Signs With UTA

Diane Guerrero
Courtesy of Keila Anne

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actress and author Diane Guerrero in all areas.

Guerrero currently stars in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol as Jane, a role she’s portrayed across the show’s three seasons.

She is most notably known for her breakout in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black portraying inmate Maritza Ramos for six seasons. Her portrayal earned her three consecutive Screen Actors Guild awards for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.” Additionally, she appeared as ‘Lina’ in Jane the Virgin.

For the big screen, she most recently starred in Sony Pictures’ Blast Beat and lent her voice to Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature, Encanto.

Guerrero is an advocate for immigration reform and penned a memoir titled In the Country We Love: My Family Divided, which covers her parents’ detainment and deportation from Boston to Colombia when she was a teen. Additionally, she is a host and executive producer of her NPR podcast Yeah No, I’m Not OK, where she has candidly discussed mental health issues affecting the BIPOC community.

She will continue to be managed by Management 360 and represented by Yorn Levine Barnes.

