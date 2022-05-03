Francesca Chambers Joins USA Today As White House Reporter

Francesca Chambers is joining USA Today as a White House correspondent starting on May 9.

Chambers joined the publication from McClatchy, where she was senior White House correspondent. She previously covered campaigns, elections and the White House for DailyMail.com and the syndicated newsmagazine DailyMailTV. She also is on the board of the White House Correspondents’ Association, which held their annual dinner over the weekend.

In a statement, Chambers said that she will “have the privilege of working alongside some of the most esteemed journalists in the field. I’m committed to holding public officials accountable and covering Washington in an accessible way for all audiences.”

Chambers, who has covered the White House for the past eight years, is is a graduate of the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Kansas.

Susan Page, author of Madam Speaker and The Matriarch, is the USA Today bureau chief. “Delighted that @fran_chambers is joining the White House team at @USATODAY — and not only because she shares my Kansas roots,” Page wrote on Twitter.