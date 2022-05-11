‘Upload’ Renewed For Season 3 By Prime Video

Amazon Studios is uploading another season of Upload. Season three of the sci-fi comedy from Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) will exclusively stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The second season of the comedy, which is set in the “technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers, and automated grocery stores are the norm,” premiered on March 11. Amazon says it has remained in the top 10 on Prime ever since.

“Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” said Amazon Head of Global TV Vernon Sanders in a statement. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

“I’m thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds,” continued Daniels in a statement.

One of the characteristics of Daniels’ unique comedy is how humans can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. Here’s the download from season two: “Nathan (Robbie Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life: His ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora (Andy Allo). Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group The Ludds. Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called prototykes and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.”

The series also stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy, Josh Banday as Ivan, and Andrea Rosen as Lucy.

Daniels also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.