‘United States of Al’ Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: The Chuck Lorre-produced sophomore CBS comedy series United States of Al will not return for a third season. I hear the network made the calls to inform the series’ auspices this evening.

For two years in a row, the Chuck Lorre-produced comedies B Positive and United States of Al have been on the bubble. Last year, both of them ultimately got renewed. This time around, as Deadline reported last month, there was talk that only one of the two might join Lorre’s Young Sheldon on the 2022-23 schedule, with B Positive having an edge. In light of United States of Al‘s cancellation, B Positive‘s renewal chances look brighter.

Also remaining on the bubble at CBS are drama Magnum PI, which had been stuck in renewal conversations with lead studio Universal TV, freshman comedy How We Roll as well as freshman drama Good Sam, which is not looking good.

The multi-camera United States Of Al, starring Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, comes from Lorre and creators David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari. It is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Kelli Goss, Dean Norris, Elizabeth Alderfer and Farrah Mackenzie also starred.

Early on in its run, the series, whose pilot was shot early in the pndemic, did face some criticism over what was characterized as stereotypical portrayals. At the start of Season 2, the sitcom was praised for the way it reflected the U.S.’ Afghanistan withdrawal.

There are two more episodes left from the show’s second season; the Season 2 finale, which will now serve as series finale, is slated for May 19.

Goetsch & Ferrari, Lorre, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi executive produced for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.