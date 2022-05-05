Underscore Talent Adds Nick Jacklin As Partner And President Of Business Development

Underscore Talent has named former Studio71 executive Nick Jacklin to a newly created position as partner and president of business development. The announcement was made by Reza Izad and Dan Weinstein, the company’s cofounders and partners.

Jacklin has more than a decade of experience working with leading companies, including The Walt Disney Company, Studio71, and Maker Studios. He brings his experience to help shape Underscore Talent’s cross-platform growth strategy and manage a large set of partners, such as YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. In his new role, Jacklin will oversee the company’s many platform partnerships and generate new creator initiatives for its roster of content creators, including product development in the Web 3.0 and eCommerce spaces.

Related Story YouTube Preschool Stars Vlad & Niki Sign With Underscore Talent To Expand Franchise Into Global Entertainment Property

“Nick’s strategic acumen and deal making skills are aligned with our vision for the company and our clients,” said Izad.

Weinstein added, “As an innovative partner, Nick will allow our team to expand the overall vision for our clients and their continued success.”

“What Reza and Dan have been able to accomplish in less than a year and a half is truly remarkable in this industry,” Jacklin said. “I am excited to join the entire Underscore Talent team in its mission to unlock opportunities for our clients, while investing in their endeavors.”

Prior to joining Underscore Talent, Jacklin was EVP and head of business development for Studio71. During his tenure, Jacklin led global cross-platform business development and distribution efforts and oversaw the company’s pivot from a multi-channel network model solely focused on YouTube to a profitable business specializing in multi-platform content distribution and in-house production. Jacklin’s achievements at Studio71 include designing and executing strategies to expand distribution on Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram for the company’s talent, and overseeing a 10X expansion in revenue for the divisions within his purview.

Jacklin executed some of Studio71’s very first creator deals for TikTok, resulting in over 50 of its creators, including Callen Schaub, joining TikTok and producing original vertical videos. During his tenure, Jacklin pioneered the company’s first podcast partnership deals in 2018, launching over a dozen audio businesses for top talent such as Kalyn Nicholson, Nikki Limo, and Brittany Furlan.

Launched in 2021, Underscore Talent represents more than 200 industry-leading content creators. The company’s roster includes Vlad & Niki (248+ million global followers); The LaBrant Family (85 million followers); TikTok phenom CelinaSpookyBoo (25+ million followers); Popular Twitch/TikTok star Vinnie the Hacker (20+ million followers); YouTube prankster Roman Atwood (23+ million followers); and culinary content creators like Mike Greenfield of Pro Home Cooks; and multi-media star Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes.

In addition to Underscore’s talent management division, the company offers their clients a range of services including content development, production, and distribution, as well as eCommerce. The recently formed gaming division is devoted to eSports and includes gaming stars Scump, CodeMiko, Aydan, and H3CZ.

Brands partnering with Underscore Talent creators include Walmart, Clinique, Google, Amazon, and Verizon amongst many other global brands.