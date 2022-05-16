The $20M Ukraine Content Club Is Open For Business; Founder Kateryna Vyshnevska Heading To L.A.

The $20M Ukraine Content Club has officially launched and founder Kateryna Vyshnevska is heading to L.A. to drum up support from the major U.S. studios and streamers.

Deadline spoke to FILM.UA co-pro exec Vyshnevska last month, at which point she unveiled plans for a fund to help sustain Ukraine’s embattled TV industry.

That fund is now officially called the Ukraine Content Club and is open for investment, backed by the likes of influential UK producer trade body Pact.

Vyshnevska, who used to split her time between the UK and Ukraine, told Deadline: “We believe that as an industry we must stand together with our Ukrainian colleagues. An alive and thriving Ukrainian content industry will allow Ukrainian people to rebuild, will foster deeper cultural integration across the world, will take the load off global economies and, therefore, will enable us all to continue doing what we do best – produce content.”

She is heading to L.A. to drum up support tomorrow and will attend the L.A. screenings to meet the “Hollywood movers and shakers.”

The Content Club, which operates as a charity and has an independent board, is intended for scripted drama, animation and factual shows. Money from global networks will be allocated to pre-buy or co-produce Ukrainian content early in the production process so that these shows can be sustained and make it to greenlight.

The war in Ukraine has been raging for almost three months now and TV production has for the most part been incredibly difficult. FILM.UA’s Ukrainian studio has been doubling up as a bomb shelter, helping hundreds of people escape Russian bombing.

The fund launches just two days after Ukraine’s victory in Eurovision, with Kalush Orchestra taking the prize on an emotional night.