Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29.

The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.”

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Miller’s elder brother, Romeo Miller, who appeared with his sister in a memorable episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, in which Master P encouraged a reluctant Tytyana to enter rehab, wrote on Instagram last night, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

TMZ has reported that law enforcement sources say paramedics arrived at a home in the San Fernando Valley at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found Tytyana Miller dead at the scene.