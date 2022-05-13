Tyler Hoechlin Confirmed To Reprise Derek Hale Role In ‘Teen Wolf The Movie’

It’s official: Teen Wolf alum Tyler Hoechlin will return to reprise his role as Derek Hale in Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf The Movie.

The Superman & Lois star, who had been in negotiations for several months, joins previously announced fellow Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey in the movie sequel. Hoechlin also will serve as a producer on the film. They both join previously announced Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry in the movie from the 2011 series’ developer Jeff Davis, MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television. As Deadline has reported, not returning are original cast members Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho.

In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

The Teen Wolf series aired for six seasons on MTV from 2011-2017. The entire 100-episode series library is streaming on Paramount+.

Hoechlin currently stars as Superman in the CW series Superman & Lois. He’s repped by UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein & Kohner.