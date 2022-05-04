Twitter, Fox Sports In Content Deal Around World Cup; Social Media Giant Partners With E! News, Revolt, Conde Nast – NewFronts

Fox Sports and are expanding a partnership to feature previews and live pre-game shows for every FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 match.

Twitter announced the Fox agreement at an in-person Digital NewFront presentation in NYC, its first public outing since the board accepted an offer from Elon Musk to buy the company and take it private, raising questions about how it will be run and by whom.

“It has been a quiet month at Twitter,” said JP Maheu, head of Global Client Solutions, raising a laugh from an audience of assembled advertising and brand execs. “So really there’s no better time for us all to get together.”

The social media platform also unveiled a new streaming series with E! and collaborations with Revolt Media, Conde Nast and others (list below).

Fox is the official FIFA World Cup English-language broadcast rights-holder through 2026. The event in Qatar run Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

The companies said interactive pre and post-game programming exclusively for Twitter via @FOXSports and @FOXSoccer — featuring analysis from Fox Sports’ personalities — will give fans insight to their favorite players and teams and allow them to predict, react and interact with storylines around the tournaments.

Fox Sports and Twitter will deliver near real-time match highlights via @FOXSports and @FOXSoccer, original content, weekly live analysis via Twitter Spaces. Video clips via @FOXSports and @FOXSoccer will be available for advertisers to sponsor from Fox and through Twitter’s Amplify program. The Fox deal offers sponsorship and ad opportunities around Fox Sports’ content, driving promotion to FIFA World Cup matches and coverage across Fox, FS1, the Fox Sports App and FOXSports.com.

“It’s great working with Twitter to continue to raise the bar in providing World Cup coverage on social like it’s never been done before,” said Michael Bucklin, SVP, Digital Content, Fox Sports.

Twitter’s other NewFront highlights include:

Condé Nast: A global, multi-year content commitment open to sponsorships across video, spaces, moments and live events. Includes livestreams of Vogue’s Red Carpet at the Met Gala, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Red Carpet, and the Pitchfork Music Festival, and content from Wired, Bon Appetit, The New Yorker.

Essence: Expanded agreement with highlights from events including the Essence Festival of Culture and the Global Black Economic Forum; weekly clips from series’ The Receipts and Essence Uncovered; and bringing monthly Spaces to Twitter audiences with trending news and events and Essence cover stories.

E! News: Launching a new, made-for-Twitter, live-stream series, While You Were Streaming, covering the biggest shows in the TV universe. Host Danielle Robay will be joined by rotating guests to unpack buzz-worthy moments from series including Stranger Things, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Real Housewives.

Revolt: A first-time partnership for content across music, lifestyle, urban entertainment, sports and social justice. Includes Drink Champs, one of the biggest podcasts in hip hop; the Revolt Summit, which features inspirational artists, executives, and cultural leaders exploring the impact of hip hop; The Crew League, which showcases fan favorite artists going head-to-head on the basketball court; Assets Over Liabilities, a financial literacy series which follows the daily lives of business savvy artists; and Revolt Black News Weekly, the always-on coverage of issues happening in Black communities.

WNBA: Multi-year extension of six-year partnership, with the 2022 season including a slate of 12 live games. @WNBA will regularly host Spaces throughout the season, during WNBA tentpole events, and offseason. New content, polls, player interviews and other elements will give fans closer access to the league and broader WNBA community.

iSpot: Twitter is the first social partner to test an integration with NBCU’s cross-platform video certified measurement partner. Offering advertisers who purchase Amplify sponsorships from NBCUniversal additional insights into incremental audience generated from their Twitter media campaigns.